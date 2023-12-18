Should you bet on Johnathan Kovacevic to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

Kovacevic has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Kovacevic has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

