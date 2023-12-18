When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Josh Anderson score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in two of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Anderson's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 16:38 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 16:46 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.