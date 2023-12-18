The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, will be on the ice Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Anderson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +350)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 16:35 on the ice per game.

Anderson has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Anderson has a point in five of 30 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 30 games this year, Anderson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Anderson has an implied probability of 37% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Anderson has an implied probability of 22.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 3 7 Points 1 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.