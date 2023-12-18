The Montreal Canadiens, Juraj Slafkovsky among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Slafkovsky against the Jets, we have plenty of info to help.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Slafkovsky has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:45 on the ice per game.

Slafkovsky has a goal in two of 30 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of 30 games this year, Slafkovsky has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 30 games this year, Slafkovsky has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Slafkovsky goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 2 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

