Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 18?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Guhle stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Guhle has zero points on the power play.
- Guhle averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
