The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Guhle has zero points on the power play.

Guhle averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:29 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:51 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

