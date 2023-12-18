Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 18?
Should you wager on Michael Matheson to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Matheson stats and insights
- In five of 30 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
- Matheson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 75 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Matheson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|32:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|29:48
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|29:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|23:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
