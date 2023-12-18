Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Matheson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Matheson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 25:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Matheson has a goal in five of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Matheson has a point in 15 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

Matheson has an assist in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Matheson hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matheson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 2 20 Points 2 5 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.