On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Michael Pezzetta going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pezzetta stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Pezzetta has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 75 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.