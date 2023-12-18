The Montreal Canadiens, Nicholas Suzuki among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Suzuki against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 20:48 on the ice per game.

In eight of 30 games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 30 games this season, Suzuki has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Suzuki has an assist in 13 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Suzuki's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 3 25 Points 3 8 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.