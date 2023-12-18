Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 18?
On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Sean Monahan going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Monahan stats and insights
- Monahan has scored in eight of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Monahan has accumulated five goals and four assists.
- He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
