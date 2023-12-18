The Montreal Canadiens, including Sean Monahan, are in action Monday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Monahan's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sean Monahan vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Monahan has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Monahan has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 30 games this season, Monahan has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Monahan's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Monahan has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 2 19 Points 1 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

