Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Windsor County, Vermont today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Twin Valley Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Whitingham, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White River Valley at Woodstock Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Woodstock, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.