The Boston Celtics (15-5) will lean on Jayson Tatum (ninth in NBA, 27.6 points per game) to help them take down Stephen Curry (seventh in league, 29.1) and the Golden State Warriors (9-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center, at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Information

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tatum gets the Celtics 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this year.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

Derrick White gets the Celtics 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while posting 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry posts 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Chris Paul posts 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Klay Thompson puts up 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.

Dario Saric averages 10.6 points, 2.5 assists and 5.9 boards.

Kevon Looney posts 5.8 points, 8.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.5% from the field.

Celtics vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Celtics 114.8 Points Avg. 116.5 114.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.1 45.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 36.9% Three Point % 36.2%

