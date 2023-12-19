The Golden State Warriors (12-14) will look to Stephen Curry (eighth in the league scoring 28 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Jayson Tatum (10th in the NBA with 27.3 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (20-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center. The Warriors are 5.5-point home underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The point total is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 10 of 25 games this season.

Boston has an average point total of 226.2 in its matchups this year, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics have gone 13-12-0 ATS this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 24 times and won 19, or 79.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 40% 117.6 233.5 108.5 224.2 226.5 Warriors 14 53.8% 115.9 233.5 115.7 224.2 228.7

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 contests.

Five of Celtics' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Boston has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The 117.6 points per game the Celtics score are just 1.9 more points than the Warriors allow (115.7).

Boston has a 9-6 record against the spread and a 14-1 record overall when putting up more than 115.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Celtics and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 13-12 11-9 12-13 Warriors 10-16 1-0 15-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Warriors Point Insights

Celtics Warriors 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-12 14-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 108.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 12-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-9 17-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.