The Boston Celtics (20-5) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Golden State Warriors (12-14) on Tuesday, December 19 at Chase Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Celtics enter this game after a 114-97 win against the Magic on Sunday. In the Celtics' win, Jaylen Brown led the team with 31 points (adding five rebounds and six assists).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luke Kornet C Questionable Adductor 4.4 3.3 0.6

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Max

