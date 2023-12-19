Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will face the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. There are prop bets for Coyle available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Coyle has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Coyle has a point in 15 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Coyle has an assist in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Coyle has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 2 20 Points 1 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.