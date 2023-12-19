High school basketball is on the schedule today in Chittenden County, Vermont, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at Champlain Valley Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Hinesburg, VT

Hinesburg, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

South Burlington High School at Burlington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Burlington, VT

Burlington, VT Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Burr and Burton Academy at Rice Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Essex High School at Hartford High School