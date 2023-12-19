Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Chittenden County, Vermont, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Burlington High School at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burr and Burton Academy at Rice Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Essex High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
