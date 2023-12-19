Hampus Lindholm will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Boston Bruins face the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. If you're considering a bet on Lindholm against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In one of 29 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In seven of 29 games this season, Lindholm has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in six of 29 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 93 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 2 7 Points 2 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

