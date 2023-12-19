The Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on DeBrusk's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 16:33 on the ice per game.

In four of 28 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in 11 of 28 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeBrusk has an assist in seven of 28 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 93 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

