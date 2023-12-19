The Boston Bruins, Morgan Geekie among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Geekie's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Geekie vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geekie Season Stats Insights

Geekie has averaged 14:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In four of 23 games this season, Geekie has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Geekie has a point in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 23 games this year, Geekie has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Geekie's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Geekie Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 23 Games 3 10 Points 2 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.