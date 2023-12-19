Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Rutland County, Vermont today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rutland High School at Mount St. Joseph Academy

Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 19

5:50 PM ET on December 19 Location: Rutland, VT

Rutland, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Anthony Union High School at Otter Valley Union High School