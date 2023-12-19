Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Rutland County, Vermont today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rutland High School at Mount St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Anthony Union High School at Otter Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Brandon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.