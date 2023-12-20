Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Addison County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Addison County, Vermont today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Addison County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fair Haven Union High School at Vergennes Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Vergennes, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winooski High School at Mount Abraham Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Bristol, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
