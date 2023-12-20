The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-7.5) 176.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-7.5) 176.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Arizona has covered eight times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of four out of the Wildcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Alabama has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of nine times this season.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Bookmakers rate Arizona lower (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (best).
  • The Wildcats have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.
  • Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Crimson Tide were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

