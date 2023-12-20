Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caledonia County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Caledonia County, Vermont today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Caledonia County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hazen Union High School at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Enosburg Falls, VT
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyndon Institute at Spaulding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Barre, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
