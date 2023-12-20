The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) will host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.

You can tune in on TNT, Max, and MNMT to see the Capitals play the Islanders.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-1 WAS 11/2/2023 Capitals Islanders 3-0 NYI

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 78 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals' 67 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tom Wilson 28 10 8 18 20 19 33.3% Dylan Strome 28 12 6 18 10 16 53.6% Alexander Ovechkin 28 5 12 17 16 10 0% John Carlson 28 1 14 15 37 20 - Aliaksei Protas 27 3 10 13 10 15 34%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 98 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.

The Islanders' 96 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players