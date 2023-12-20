The Boston Celtics (15-5) will lean on Jayson Tatum (ninth in NBA, 27.6 points per game) to help them knock off De'Aaron Fox (fourth in league, 30.3) and the Sacramento Kings (11-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tatum gives the Celtics 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is putting up 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Derrick White is putting up 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 19 points, 11.9 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Fox posts 30.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Malik Monk averages 14.8 points, 2.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 42.4% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter puts up 12.9 points, 4.7 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 5.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Celtics vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Celtics 116.5 Points Avg. 116.5 117.3 Points Allowed Avg. 108.1 46.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.4% Three Point % 36.2%

