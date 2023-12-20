Celtics vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the league's top scorers match up when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (20-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is 237.5.
Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|237.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston has played seven games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
- Boston's games this season have had an average of 227.4 points, 10.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Boston's ATS record is 13-13-0 this year.
- The Celtics have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the underdog.
- Boston has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.
- Boston has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs Kings Additional Info
Celtics vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|13
|52%
|118.2
|236.2
|117.2
|226.6
|234.5
|Celtics
|7
|26.9%
|118
|236.2
|109.4
|226.6
|226.7
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over six times.
- Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .643 (9-5-0). On the road, it is .333 (4-8-0).
- The Celtics' 118 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 117.2 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 7-6 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.
Celtics vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|13-13
|0-0
|13-13
|Kings
|14-11
|7-7
|14-11
Celtics vs. Kings Point Insights
|Celtics
|Kings
|118
|118.2
|8
|7
|7-6
|12-7
|11-2
|15-4
|109.4
|117.2
|3
|21
|12-9
|9-2
|18-3
|8-3
