As they prepare for a game against the Sacramento Kings (16-9), the Boston Celtics (20-6) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 at Golden 1 Center.

The Celtics head into this contest following a 132-126 loss to the Warriors in overtime on Tuesday. Derrick White scored 30 points in the Celtics' loss, leading the team.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Calf 18.9 6.8 1.7 Luke Kornet C Out Adductor 4.4 3.3 0.6

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 237.5

