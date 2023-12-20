How to Watch Jayson Tatum, Celtics vs. the Kings: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-6) are up against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) on December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Celtics vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Celtics vs Kings Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 48.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Boston has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.
- The Celtics score an average of 118 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 117.2 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Celtics are averaging more points at home (122.7 per game) than away (112.4). And they are giving up less at home (107.1) than away (112.1).
- The Celtics pick up 2.4 more assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (23.5).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Calf
|Luke Kornet
|Out
|Adductor
