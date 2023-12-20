Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Franklin County, Vermont today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Franklin County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hazen Union High School at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Enosburg Falls, VT
  • Conference: Mountain
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

