Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his previous game (December 19 loss against the Warriors), posted 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.5 24.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.1 Assists 4.5 3.6 3.9 PRA -- 30.9 33.2 PR -- 27.3 29.3 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.9



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Brown has made 8.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.6 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.8.

The Kings give up 117.2 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Kings concede 27 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12.2 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 34 27 5 4 4 0 0 11/25/2022 27 25 5 4 1 0 2

