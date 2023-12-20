Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be matching up versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Holiday, in his most recent action, had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 132-126 loss to the Warriors.

Below, we look at Holiday's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.3 11.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.6 Assists 5.5 4.5 3.5 PRA -- 23.4 20.7 PR -- 18.9 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's Celtics average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 21st in the league, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 27 assists per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

The Kings are the 10th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 34 11 6 8 1 1 1 12/7/2022 35 31 5 6 2 0 0

