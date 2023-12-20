Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Rutland County, Vermont today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fair Haven Union High School at Vergennes Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Vergennes, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rutland School at Blue Mountain Union School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Wells River, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proctor JrSr High School at Mill River Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: North Clarendon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
