Wednesday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (7-5) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 62-53 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Vermont squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 20.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Catamounts claimed a 77-61 victory against Duquesne.

Vermont vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 62, Sacred Heart 53

Vermont Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Catamounts beat the Duquesne Dukes 77-61 on December 16.

The Catamounts have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats (four).

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 160) on December 16

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 163) on December 3

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 208) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 316) on November 6

58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 321) on November 30

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 14.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

14.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Anna Olson: 11.2 PTS, 56 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

11.2 PTS, 56 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Bella Vito: 4.9 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

4.9 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 56.5 points per game to rank 310th in college basketball and are giving up 51.9 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Catamounts have played better in home games this season, putting up 60.2 points per game, compared to 52.5 per game in away games.

Vermont allows 45.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 51.3 away from home.

