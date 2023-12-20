Wednesday's game features the Toledo Rockets (6-4) and the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) clashing at Savage Arena (on December 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-69 victory for Toledo.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vermont vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 78, Vermont 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-8.2)

Toledo (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Toledo's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, while Vermont's is 3-7-0. The Rockets have gone over the point total in five games, while Catamounts games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 72.7 points per game, 239th in college basketball, and conceding 64.5 per outing, 40th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential.

Vermont grabs 33.8 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) while conceding 32 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Vermont connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (44th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make, at a 33.3% rate.

Vermont and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 8.8 per game (13th in college basketball) and force 8.4 (361st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.