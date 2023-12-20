The Toledo Rockets (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 49.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Vermont has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.8% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 299th.
  • The Catamounts' 72.7 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 78.1 the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 78.1 points, Vermont is 2-0.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Vermont averaged 80 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.2.
  • The Catamounts allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Vermont made more trifectas away (9 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Northeastern W 73-71 Matthews Arena
12/9/2023 Colgate L 77-71 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 73-51 Cassell Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/22/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
1/2/2024 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

