The Toledo Rockets (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 49.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Vermont has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.8% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 299th.

The Catamounts' 72.7 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 78.1 the Rockets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 78.1 points, Vermont is 2-0.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Vermont averaged 80 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.2.

The Catamounts allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Vermont made more trifectas away (9 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule