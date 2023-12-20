How to Watch Vermont vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 49.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- Vermont has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.8% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 299th.
- The Catamounts' 72.7 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 78.1 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 78.1 points, Vermont is 2-0.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Vermont averaged 80 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.2.
- The Catamounts allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Vermont made more trifectas away (9 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|W 73-71
|Matthews Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colgate
|L 77-71
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
