The Toledo Rockets (6-4) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Vermont vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Vermont has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Catamounts have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Toledo has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Rockets' 10 games this season have hit the over.

