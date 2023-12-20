The Toledo Rockets (4-4) will face the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Vermont vs. Toledo Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Cochran: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo Players to Watch

Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Maddox: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Cochran: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Wilson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 90th 79.3 Points Scored 75 170th 302nd 76.8 Points Allowed 62.4 23rd 355th 26.5 Rebounds 31.9 237th 270th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 290th 298th 5.9 3pt Made 10.9 9th 192nd 13.1 Assists 14.9 97th 141st 11.4 Turnovers 8.7 16th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.