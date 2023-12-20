The Toledo Rockets (6-4) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Vermont vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -5.5 148.5

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Vermont has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points just once this season.

The average total for Vermont's games this season is 137.2 points, 11.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Vermont has gone 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Vermont has been an underdog in five games this season and has come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

The Catamounts have been at least a +180 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Vermont has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vermont vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 8 80% 80.6 153.3 78.1 142.6 156.6 Vermont 1 10% 72.7 153.3 64.5 142.6 136.3

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts' 72.7 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 78.1 the Rockets give up.

Vermont vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 6-4-0 2-1 5-5-0 Vermont 3-7-0 0-2 4-6-0

Vermont vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Vermont 13-1 Home Record 13-1 10-4 Away Record 9-6 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

