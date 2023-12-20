Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Washington County, Vermont, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyndon Institute at Spaulding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Barre, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.