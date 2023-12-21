On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Brendan Gallagher going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

  • In five of 31 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Gallagher averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 96 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

