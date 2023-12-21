When the Minnesota Wild face the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Mats Zuccarello and Nicholas Suzuki should be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki is an important part of the offense for Montreal, with 26 points this season, as he has put up eight goals and 18 assists in 31 games.

Montreal's Cole Caufield has posted 22 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 14 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 16 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 21.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 3-3-0 in six games this season, conceding 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 193 saves and a .902 save percentage, 37th in the league.

Wild Players to Watch

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, with 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) and an average ice time of 16:59 per game.

Kirill Kaprizov is another key contributor for Minnesota, with 27 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek has posted 14 goals and eight assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 5-5-2. He has conceded 39 goals (3.3 goals against average) and racked up 322 saves with an .892% save percentage (53rd in league).

Canadiens vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 19th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 18th 30.3 Shots 29.5 25th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 23rd 17.17% Power Play % 18.02% 22nd 31st 72.22% Penalty Kill % 73.15% 28th

