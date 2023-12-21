Canadiens vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won four in a row at home and the Canadiens are riding a three-game road winning streak.
Canadiens vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in 28 games this season, and won 11 (39.3%).
- Montreal has a record of 1-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The Canadiens have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has played 17 games this season with over 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|90 (23rd)
|Goals
|84 (28th)
|96 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|103 (21st)
|17 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (19th)
|30 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 8-2-0 against the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Montreal has hit the over three times.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.8 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have scored 84 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 103 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- Their -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
