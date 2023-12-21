The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won four in a row at home and the Canadiens are riding a three-game road winning streak.

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 28 games this season, and won 11 (39.3%).

Montreal has a record of 1-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played 17 games this season with over 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 90 (23rd) Goals 84 (28th) 96 (15th) Goals Allowed 103 (21st) 17 (23rd) Power Play Goals 20 (19th) 30 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 8-2-0 against the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Montreal has hit the over three times.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.8 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have scored 84 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Canadiens' 103 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Their -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

