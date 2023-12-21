How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two clubs on major streaks will clash when the Minnesota Wild (four consecutive wins on home ice) host the Montreal Canadiens (three straight triumphs away) on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
The Canadiens' matchup with the Wild will air on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Canadiens
|Wild
|5-2 MIN
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 103 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 84 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|31
|8
|18
|26
|22
|16
|55.2%
|Cole Caufield
|31
|8
|14
|22
|8
|13
|40%
|Michael Matheson
|31
|5
|16
|21
|30
|13
|-
|Sean Monahan
|31
|9
|10
|19
|16
|12
|57.4%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild are allowing 96 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
- The Wild's 90 total goals (three per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Wild have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|30
|10
|17
|27
|33
|10
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|30
|14
|8
|22
|8
|13
|48.7%
|Matthew Boldy
|23
|8
|10
|18
|19
|21
|33.3%
|Marco Rossi
|30
|10
|8
|18
|9
|11
|40.9%
