Two clubs on major streaks will clash when the Minnesota Wild (four consecutive wins on home ice) host the Montreal Canadiens (three straight triumphs away) on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

The Canadiens' matchup with the Wild will air on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Canadiens Wild 5-2 MIN

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 103 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 84 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 31 8 18 26 22 16 55.2% Cole Caufield 31 8 14 22 8 13 40% Michael Matheson 31 5 16 21 30 13 - Sean Monahan 31 9 10 19 16 12 57.4% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are allowing 96 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

The Wild's 90 total goals (three per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Wild have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players