The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) are favorites when they host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild are -210 on the moneyline to win, while the Canadiens have +170 moneyline odds.

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Canadiens vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Wild Betting Trends

In 17 of 30 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Wild have been victorious in eight of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Canadiens have been the underdog 28 times this season, and upset their opponent in 11, or 39.3%, of those games.

Minnesota has been a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Montreal has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 4-5-1 6.3 3.10 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.10 2.00 5 20.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 8-2 3-6-1 6.2 2.70 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.70 3.00 6 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

