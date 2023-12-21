On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Cole Caufield going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

  • In eight of 31 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Caufield averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:46 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:37 Away W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

