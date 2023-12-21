The Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Caufield's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 19:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Caufield has a goal in eight of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 31 games this year, Caufield has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 31 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 3 22 Points 2 8 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

