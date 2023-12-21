Thursday's game between the Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) and Lafayette Leopards (4-6) matching up at Edward Leede Arena has a projected final score of 57-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Dartmouth, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

The Big Green are coming off of a 58-52 victory over UMass Lowell in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dartmouth vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dartmouth vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 57, Lafayette 56

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green defeated the No. 264-ranked (according to our computer rankings) New Hampshire Wildcats, 43-40, on November 26, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Dartmouth has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dartmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

43-40 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 264) on November 26

49-45 on the road over Merrimack (No. 325) on December 10

58-52 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 346) on December 14

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 348) on December 8

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 9.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 44.2 FG%

9.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 44.2 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 7.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

7.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Victoria Page: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44) Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 56.5 FG%

5.8 PTS, 56.5 FG% Cate MacDonald: 4.4 PTS, 27.8 FG%

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green are being outscored by 3.1 points per game with a -31 scoring differential overall. They put up 50.8 points per game (348th in college basketball) and allow 53.9 per outing (29th in college basketball).

At home, the Big Green are scoring 5.8 more points per game (54.3) than they are on the road (48.5).

When playing at home, Dartmouth is allowing 4.0 fewer points per game (51.5) than when playing on the road (55.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.