Thursday's game at William H. Pitt Center has the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9) squaring off against the Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) at 11:30 AM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 victory for Sacred Heart, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: William H. Pitt Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 71, Dartmouth 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: Sacred Heart (-4.2)

Sacred Heart (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Sacred Heart is 5-6-0 against the spread, while Dartmouth's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Pioneers have a 6-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Big Green have a record of 1-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green are being outscored by 5.3 points per game, with a -58 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (351st in college basketball), and give up 68 per outing (109th in college basketball).

Dartmouth averages 34.6 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) while conceding 36.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Dartmouth knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (257th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Dartmouth loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.1 (203rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.