How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9) will try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: NEC Front Row
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green's 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Pioneers have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Dartmouth is 2-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Big Green are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 260th.
- The Big Green score 12.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Pioneers allow (74.9).
- Dartmouth is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison
- At home Dartmouth is scoring 66.0 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging away (58.8).
- In 2023-24 the Big Green are allowing 12.8 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (75.0).
- At home, Dartmouth drains 7.3 treys per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.6%) than away (24.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Boston University
|W 63-56
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Le Moyne
|L 80-54
|Ted Grant Court
|12/18/2023
|Thomas (ME)
|W 77-48
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.