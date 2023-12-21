The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9) will try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: NEC Front Row

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green's 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Pioneers have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Dartmouth is 2-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Big Green are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 260th.

The Big Green score 12.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Pioneers allow (74.9).

Dartmouth is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

At home Dartmouth is scoring 66.0 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging away (58.8).

In 2023-24 the Big Green are allowing 12.8 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (75.0).

At home, Dartmouth drains 7.3 treys per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.6%) than away (24.2%).

