The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9) will try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • The Big Green's 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Pioneers have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Dartmouth is 2-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Big Green are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 260th.
  • The Big Green score 12.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Pioneers allow (74.9).
  • Dartmouth is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Dartmouth is scoring 66.0 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging away (58.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Big Green are allowing 12.8 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (75.0).
  • At home, Dartmouth drains 7.3 treys per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.6%) than away (24.2%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Boston University W 63-56 Edward Leede Arena
12/16/2023 @ Le Moyne L 80-54 Ted Grant Court
12/18/2023 Thomas (ME) W 77-48 Edward Leede Arena
12/21/2023 @ Sacred Heart - William H. Pitt Center
12/30/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

